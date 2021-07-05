Lavender Festival set Saturday in Copenhagen

Mary Rumble, co-owner and operator of Hopenhagen Farm, pours a tester of lavender wine at the farm in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — Guests to Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen Saturday will be able to stroll through fragrant fields and cut their own fresh lavender, as well as enjoy various vendors offering foods, drinks and crafts during the farm’s annual Lavender Festival.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lavender beer and lavender wine will be available to enjoy along with live music to fill the air all day. Festival activities occur outside rain or shine. The farm’s specialty store will also be open.

