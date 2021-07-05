COPENHAGEN — Guests to Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen Saturday will be able to stroll through fragrant fields and cut their own fresh lavender, as well as enjoy various vendors offering foods, drinks and crafts during the farm’s annual Lavender Festival.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lavender beer and lavender wine will be available to enjoy along with live music to fill the air all day. Festival activities occur outside rain or shine. The farm’s specialty store will also be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.