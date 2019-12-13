WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee on Friday quickly approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The panel began deliberations shortly after 10 a.m. following an abrupt halt late Thursday night. The full House is expected to vote to impeach Trump next week, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said there is “no chance” his chamber will vote to remove him from office.
On Friday, it took less than 10 minutes for the House Judiciary Committee to make history. The committee voted 23-17 along party lines on each of the charges.
Unlike the rancor and emotion of the previous two days, the vote to impeach the president was formal and businesslike. Republicans offered curt “nos.” When Democrats voted “aye” or “yes,” they did so without joy or fanfare. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., held up a pocket-size copy of the Constitution as she voted.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., made brief remarks after the vote, calling it a “solemn and sad day.”
“For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House will act expeditiously,” Nadler told reporters.
He walked away without taking any questions.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying Trump is looking forward to a trial in the Republican-led Senate.
“This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end,” Grisham said. “The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”
Brad Parscale, Trump’s reelection campaign manager, dismissed the House Judiciary Committee impeachment votes as “political theater.”
“The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control politics and the American people are rejecting it,” Parscale said in a statement.
At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump declined an invitation to have his lawyers participate in the the impeachment inquiry by the Democratic-led House.
Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
“This is a solemn and somber day for our country,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said after Friday’s vote.
Republican House leaders were quick to condemn the vote.
Nadler “just jammed through impeachment in the Judiciary Committee without a single Republican vote,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet. “This sham is nothing more than a political hit-job against the President.”
Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of “an abuse of power.”
“Democrats are attempting to knee-cap our democracy,” Collins said in a statement. “They’re telling millions of voters that Democrats will work to overturn the will of the people whenever it conflicts with the will of liberal elites.”
The committee had planned to vote on the articles of impeachment Thursday night, but after more than 14 hours of debate, Democrats decided before midnight to hold off on the history-making vote until the light of day.
Thursday’s all-day debate ended as it began, with angry exchanges, personal insults and recycled arguments about process and propriety as the committee moved toward voting to impeach Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., an outspoken member of the committee, defended the decision by the panel’s chairman to put off final votes on impeachment until Friday morning.
“The American people deserve to see it,” Deutch said during an appearance on CNN. “It ought to take place in the light of day.”
Before Friday’s vote, Trump returned to Twitter and praised his Republican defenders in Congress as “warriors” and to make the case that he doesn’t deserve impeachment.
In his morning tweets, Trump also repeated a claim that his job approval stands at 95% among fellow Republicans. That claim is not supported by any public polling.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., released a video Friday highlighting former House Republicans who have spoken out against Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.
“Former Republican House members know the oaths they took,” the two-minute video says as it opens. “Why don’t today’s Republicans?’
It features news clips of Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Joe Scarborough of Florida, David Jolly of Florida, Bob Inglis of South Carolina and Justin Amash of Michigan. (Unlike the others, Amash remains in Congress, having changed his affiliation from Republican to independent in July.)
Among the clips highlighted is Inglis suggesting a double standard in Republican minds between Trump and President Barack Obama.
“I just ask my Republican friends, if Barack Obama had done any of these things, would we have impeached him?” Inglis asks. “And the answer’s pretty clearly yes. In fact, we would have impeached him and removed him from office very quickly if he’d done any of these things. So it’s important in a republic to keep in mind that you’ve got to follow principles. . . . You can’t just decide that, oh no, for our team, we have a different rule.”
