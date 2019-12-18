WASHINGTON - Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday engaged in hours of debate in the House of Representatives over whether to impeach President Trump for his conduct toward Ukraine, making him only the third president in U.S. history to receive that sanction.
Democrats are expected to have enough votes to approve two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote is expected Wednesday evening.
The hours of rancorous debate on the House floor reflected the partisan divide of the country. Republicans argued there was no grounds to impeach, while Demcrats insisted it was imperative to impeach out of duty to country.
In one of the day’s more colorful remarks, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., compared Democrats unfavorably to Pontius Pilate, the Roman official who played a role in the events leading to Jesus’ death, according to the New Testament.
“Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind: When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said during brief remarks on the House floor. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., responded: “The president was given the opportunity to come and testify . . . to send his counsel, to question witnesses. He declined to do so.”
As lawmakers debated, tours of the tours of the Capitol continued despite the solemnity surrounding the vote. Guides ushered in tourists above the House floor to witness the moment.
Outside, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the shadow of the Capitol on Wednesday to show lawmakers that their constituents support the impeachment of Trump.
Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
On the House floor, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, a former Trump critic who has since become one of the president’s most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill, delivered a blistering speech in which he argued that Democrats want to impeach Trump simply because they “hate” him.
“This vote, this day, has nothing to do with Ukraine,” Stewart said. “It has nothing to do with abuse of power. It has nothing to do with obstruction of Congress. This vote, this day, is about one thing and one thing only: They hate this president. They hate those of us who voted for him.”
Rep. J. Luis Correa,D-Calif., emphasized that he is voting to impeach Trump to preserve the democratic system.
“I was sent to Washington to work with everyone - Democrats and Republicans - in order to improve life in our communities,” Correa said. “Unfortunately, we are here considering the actions of the president of the United States. My vote today will be to ensure that we will continue to be a democracy and not a dictatorship.”
Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had opened the floor debate on impeachment by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Very sadly, now our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House,” she said shortly after noon. “That is why today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”
Pelosi said that no lawmaker of either party came to Capitol Hill to impeach a president, but that Trump - who had “violated the Constitution” - had left members of Congress with no other option.
“It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary,” she said. “He gave us no choice.”
At the heart of the Democrats’ case for impeachment is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Trump is said to have also wanted a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Republicans tried early in the day to end the impeachment debate before it began, with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., making a motion to adjourn. Surrounded by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Biggs said, “Madam Speaker, so we can stop wasting America’s time on impeachment, I move that the House do now adjourn.”
The motion was defeated 226 to 188 on a party-line vote.
As the House debated, Trump remained active on Twitter, sharing posts by conservative allies and offering some of his own commentary.
In one, Trump took aim at Pelosi declaring that she will “go down in history as worst Speaker.”
At one point, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying Trump “will be working all day” and suggesting he wasn’t watching much of the impeachment proceedings.
“He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings,” Grisham said.
Shortly after her statement was issued, Trump returned to Twitter to weigh in again - this time in all capital letters - on what was taking place in the House.
“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS,” he wrote. “THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”
Trump is to attend a political rally Wednesday night in Battle Creek, Michigan. The rally site is in the district of Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican who became an independent in July and has backed impeachment of Trump.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking Wednesday at a “Workers for Trump” event in Saginaw, Michigan, described the impeachment proceedings as “a disgrace” and argued that Democrats are impeaching the president because they know they can’t defeat him at the ballot box in 2020.
“They’re pushing this partisan impeachment because they know they can’t stop you from giving President Donald Trump four more years in the White House,” Pence said.
A trial of Trump in the Republican-led Senate could begin early next month. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he sees no chance of Trump being removed from office, which would require a two-thirds vote of the chamber.
A group of House Democrats is pushing Pelosi and other leaders to withhold the articles of impeachment against Trump that are expected to emerge from the House Wednesday, potentially delaying a Senate trial for months.
The notion of impeaching Trump but holding the articles in the House has gained traction among some on the political left as a way of potentially forcing McConnell to conduct a trial on more favorable terms for Democrats. If no agreement is reached, some have argued, the trial could be delayed indefinitely, denying Trump an expected acquittal.
- - -
The Washington Post’s Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, Annie Gowen and Marissa J. Lang.
