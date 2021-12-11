WATERTOWN - A home on outer Gotham Street was ablaze Saturday evening as flames whipped by gusty wind spread higher than treetops.
Tankers are shuttling water from State Street to the area of the fire at 24521 Gotham Street Road. State police have Gotham Street closed from Spring Valley Drive to Route 12.
Police have blocked all from entering from either side, even credentialed members of the media and people who live nearby.
Witnesses reported flames shooting high above trees and smoke could be smelled from close to a mile away.
The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for the area. According to the weather service southwest wind is blowing from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts predicted up to 70 miles per hour.
Property records show the house as a Cape Cod with an attached garage that was built in 1947.
After more than an hour fighting the flames, firefighters continued about 6 p.m. to attack fire around the base of the home. According to radio transmissions, firefighters had attempted to attack flames from both inside and outside the house.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
