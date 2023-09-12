Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announces an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the news media outside his office at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Although the House Oversight Committee has yet to produce direct evidence of Biden taking bribes or other acts of corruption, McCarthy announced that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the investigation. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

House GOP announces formal impeachment inquiry into Biden

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the House will open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, amid pressure from the right wing of the House Republican Conference for such a probe.

