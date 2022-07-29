House passes ban on assault weapons

WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill Friday that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, for the first time since a similar ban lapsed in 2004.
The 217-213 vote saw seven members cross party lines, but Democrats still overcame objections from Republicans, who argued it infringes on Second Amendment rights. Five Democrats voted against the bill, and two Republicans voted for it.
The evenly divided Senate is unlikely to pass the measure, but Democrats argued Friday’s vote was a needed step to counter a wave of mass shootings across the country.
“These military style weapons are designed to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time,” Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said during floor debate. “Quite simply, there is no place for them in our streets.”
The vote is the latest in a series of Democratic gun control bills to advance through the House since a wave of mass shootings this year, including an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students.
The bill, HR 1808, would ban the sale, possession and transfer of high capacity magazines and assault-style weapons by name — such as the AK-47 — and features, such as a pistol grip. The bill would also ban the sale of some firearm accessories like pistol braces.
The Biden administration backed the bill Friday. “We know an assault weapons and large-capacity magazine ban will save lives,” an administration statement said.
Democrats argued that the previous assault weapon ban reduced mass shootings and that rifles such as the AR-15 have become a favorite of mass killers. They described graphically the damage high-powered rifles can do to the human body.
Republicans argued the bill would violate the Second Amendment.
Earlier this year the House also passed a bill that rolled together eight other gun control bills, such as raising the age to 21 to buy certain rifles, limiting magazine sizes and codifying existing gun control regulations. That has not seen action in the Senate.
The Senate did take up, and pass, a rare bipartisan bill to address gun violence earlier this year. The bill expanded background checks for people under the age of 21, provided support for “red flag”-style laws at the state level and expanded the country’s mental health supports.
Friday’s vote comes after earlier this week the House punted planned votes on the assault weapon ban as well as a package of police grant bills amid divisions in the Democratic caucus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a floor speech Friday the chamber would pass some form of those bills when it returns next month for votes on a budget reconciliation package.
The Democrats who voted against the bill were Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Jared Golden of Maine and Ron Kind of Wisconsin. Republicans who voted for the measure were Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. ——— (C)2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.