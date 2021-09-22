WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik joined with the rest of the House Republican caucus to vote against raising the national debt ceiling.
The measure, brought before the House late Tuesday night, passed with exclusively Democratic support, and will fund the federal government through Dec. 3 while also suspending the national borrowing limit until next year.
The bill now moves to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to reject it. If they hold to that plan, Senate Democrats will have to find a way to pass it without Republican support. If they can’t, the nation would significantly default on its debt for the first time in history.
The federal government’s debt limit was temporarily suspended in 2019, but was reinstated last month, at a cap of $22 trillion. The federal debt, according to the Treasury Department, stood at $28.4 trillion as of Aug. 31.
That’s forced the Treasury Department to use “extraordinary measures” to finance the government, including suspending payments into federal employee pension funds and spending down its own cash reserves. On Sept. 8, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen informed Congress that the Treasury would run out of ways to finance the government or pay its debts sometime in October, according to department estimates.
Senate Republicans have said the country must avoid defaulting on its debt and shutting down, but have opposed suspending the federal debt limit again. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced a bill Tuesday that would fund the government through Dec. 3 without addressing the debt limit at all.
Republicans have been opposed to raising the debt ceiling for weeks now. In August, 103 House Republicans wrote a letter blaming Democrats for increasing the debt, and proposing trillions in government spending that would require a higher debt limit to pay for. Rep. Stefanik was a signatory on that letter as well.
Democrats have countered that, with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., accusing Republicans of “the biggest dine-and-dash in history,” after former Republican President Donald J. Trump increased the national debt by nearly $8 trillion in his four-year term.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, chair of the House Republican Caucus, explained her vote with a statement sent after the bill was passed.
“House Democrats have failed to do their job,” she said. “Instead of responsibly funding the government, they have chosen to prioritize their far-left socialist wish list.”
Rep. Stefanik criticized the bill specifically for its last-minute removal of funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Progressive Democrats had threatened to vote against the government funding bill if it included the $1 billion allocated to the missile defense system that shoots down rockets and RPG’s fired into Israeli territory.
“(Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi has even caved to her own party’s radical, anti-Semitic request to remove funding for Israel’s Iron Dome, a purely defensive system that protects our ally from Hamas’ rocket attacks,” Rep. Stefanik said.
The congresswoman said the funding crisis facing the federal government now is the fault of House Democrats, and called their in-development plans for infrastructure and social safety net investments “reckless spending.”
“House Democrats’ funding crisis is of their own making, but they still want Congress to write them a blank check and raise the debt ceiling to pay for their $3.5 trillion socialist wishlist,” she said. “I refuse to bow to Democrats’ partisan games at the expense of our nation’s future.”
