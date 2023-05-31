US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-GET

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to members of the press as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Wong

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a deal to suspend the debt limit late Wednesday, reducing the risk of a potentially disastrous default. The legislation must still clear the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden before the government runs out of money to pay its bills, which could happen as early as Monday.

The House approved the bill, which is a product of weekslong negotiations between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., by a 314-117 vote after 9 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday. The legislation, which will cap some nondefense spending and suspend the debt for two years, will cut approximately $1.5 trillion from the federal deficit over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

