Marriage act only awaiting signature

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved a measure that would guarantee federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages, an issue that split the north country’s delegation in Congress.

The measure, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, is a bipartisan effort to bring federal law into alignment with Supreme Court precedent, repealing the defunct “Defense of Marriage Act” passed in the late 1990s and ensuring that marriages recognized in one state are recognized in all other states, regardless of individual state laws.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.