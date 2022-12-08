WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved a measure that would guarantee federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages, an issue that split the north country’s delegation in Congress.
The measure, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, is a bipartisan effort to bring federal law into alignment with Supreme Court precedent, repealing the defunct “Defense of Marriage Act” passed in the late 1990s and ensuring that marriages recognized in one state are recognized in all other states, regardless of individual state laws.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted yes on the measure. Rep. Claudia M. Tenney, R-New Hartford, who represents a Central New York-focused district now but will represent western Jefferson County, the Finger Lakes and part of Western New York next year, voted no on the bill.
In a statement after the vote, in which 39 Republicans joined with all Democrats to pass the measure 258 to 169, Rep. Stefanik’s spokesperson said she supported the measure because it does the same thing she thinks should happen with concealed carry licenses.
“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s vote is consistent with her views on how states should respect concealed carry permits and military family spousal licensing,” said Palmer Brigham, Rep. Stefanik’s congressional spokesperson. “Just as she believes concealed carry permits should be recognized from state to state, this bill will ensure if a marriage is recognized in one state, it is recognized in another.”
Rep. Stefanik, who is the third senior House Republican as the conference chairperson, was the most senior Republican to support the measure in the House.
She said the legislation also includes measures that allow religious institutions to continue to deny service or recognition of marriages they don’t agree with, a Republican-supported measure included in the bill that garnered support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and other religious groups.
In a lengthy statement shared after the vote, Rep. Tenney explained that while she supports same-sex marriages, she didn’t support the Respect for Marriage Act in part because those religious exemptions were not strong enough.
“The private right of action included in this legislation is overly broad and could be abused by trial attorneys to target those with deeply held religious beliefs,” she said. “Amendments that would have clarified and improved upon this language were sadly rejected.”
Additionally, she said she does not believe that the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide is under threat, despite an opinion from Supreme Court Justice Clarence M. Thomas calling for a review of that decision and others allowing for same-sex sexual relationships and access to contraception for married people.
Rep. Tenney said she believes the federal government should not have any legislation regarding marriages on the books at all, leaving the issue entirely to the states. She said she believes same-sex married couples should be recognized and respected, but that religious organizations should remain empowered to disregard same-sex marriages if they desire.
“My opposition to this legislation stems from the fundamental need for stronger protections for religious Americans so that the rights of all individuals acting in good-faith are protected equally,” she said.
The measure passed the Senate last month with 12 Republican senators supporting it, and now goes on to be signed by President Joseph R. Biden.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.