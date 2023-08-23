House speaker visits Syracuse

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

Syracuse — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday toured and touted a Syracuse factory that will benefit from federal legislation he voted against.

McCarthy, in town for a political fundraiser, stopped first at JMA Wireless’s new 5G equipment factory on Syracuse’s South Side. McCarthy said JMA is an example of American companies building critical technology in the U.S. McCarthy last year voted no on the federal infrastructure bill that contained a “buy American” provision that JMA said will boost its business.

