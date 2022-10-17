Housing shortage hits Adirondacks

The MacKenzie Outlook housing development on Wesvalley Road in Lake Placid, pictured in April. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — The affordable housing shortage is impacting the local health care industry. As local hospitals and biotech businesses struggle to add more staff, industry leaders say housing is a major hindrance to hiring, and they’re turning to new, unique ways to try to attract and keep doctors, nurses, lab workers and researchers.

The housing crisis is not new and not exclusive to this area. But it’s impacting nearly every aspect of life here, from school enrollment to business staffing shortages. It’s impacting some local businesses’ ability to grow and the ability of some families to put down roots in the Adirondacks. It’s also contributing to a reduction in volunteer services and even an increase in homelessness.

