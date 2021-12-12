SACKETS HARBOR — Those walking through Sackets Harbor on Sunday may have seen a green creature parading the streets, making faces at people and causing problems overall.
During any other time, this would have been a problem. However, on Sunday, the village turned into Whooville, as Whooville in the Harbor took place.
“It’s always pictures, pictures, pictures,” the Grinch angrily said when asked for a photo.
A postman was handing out letters from the Grinch, and pointed out that children could go into one of the nearby businesses to write a letter to Santa Claus.
Passports were given out to children looking to solve the mystery of who stole Christmas?
Around the village, there were different “Whoo’s Clues” that helped children solve the mystery. There were six clues that needed to be answered, and when they were answered they would head to the Grinch’s Lair at the Boathouse Restaurant and Bar where they would find out if they solved the mystery with a filled out back of the passport.
Some of the activities on Sunday included a Grinch 1K run, a rock search, horse and wagon rides, Whoo’s Clues, and a Candy Cane Hunt.
A couple of the members of Whooville, Sarah Hoselton and her son, attended the event.
“It’s kids-centered and supports small businesses,” Ms. Hoselton said.
“Well I’ve really been waiting for lots of stuff and this is my time,” Ms. Hoselton’s son said. He also added that the activities were fun for the kids.
The postman handing out letters from the Grinch estimated that on Saturday there were about 600 to 700 letters given out as Whooville took over Sackets Harbor.
Gold coins were the way to pay for certain “fun extras,” according to a sign at Whooville. The coins cost $1 each, or 11 coins for $10, 22 coins for $20 or 55 coins for $50. They could be used for the “Whoo Millionaire Souvenir” which cost 1 coin, the crafts and stocking room which also cost one coin, two bookmarks for one coin, a wagon ride for 2 coins or 5 for a family, face painting for five or ten coins, salon nails for three coins, hair for five coins.
Festivities ran all weekend, but due to the high winds on Saturday night, some activities were canceled.
