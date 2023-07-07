Avoiding ‘skimming’

Metro Creative

SYRACUSE — Thieves are using increasingly sophisticated technology to steal your credit card information and then charge up a storm at your expense or empty your bank account outright.

Police reported this week that credit card skimming devices were found at the checkouts at Walmarts in East Syracuse, Camillus, Auburn and Fulton/Granby. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of installing the illegal devices.

