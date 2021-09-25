EVANS MILLS — Tyler Christman’s parents said they are overwhelmed and grateful for the support after their 14-year-old son died this week.
Hundreds wearing red packed the Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday to memorialize Tyler — a student athlete, ascending racer and young man beloved by his peers for his kindness and confidence — who died after collapsing during a football game on Sept. 17.
More than a dozen people spoke to the crowd. His cousins, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers fell one by one to tears talking about wanting to live like Tyler, and swore to honor him by continuing doing so.
They all spoke about his fearlessness, his contagious smile and his optimism. They spoke about his ability to conquer challenges and get into some trouble — he was likely able to talk his way out of it because he knew it was just in fun. They spoke about how he raced at the Evans Mills track and was a junkie for his No. 27 car, which was put on display during the memorial that concluded with a team of racers taking a few laps around the track, with Tyler’s car leading the way.
Jennifer Premo, superintendent of Carthage Central School District, said she was honored to read a letter from Tyler’s favorite teacher, Alex Beebee, who taught the 14-year-old when he was in fourth grade.
“You may be surprised to hear this but the only thing to change about Tyler since his time with me in fourth grade was his hairstyle,” Ms. Premo said, reading the letter. “Every time I would make a comment to him about it, he would say back ‘The ladies love it, Mr. B.’ Maybe, pal, but as nice as it was, it’s not just the hair why people love you.”
Faith Parks, Tyler’s aunt, read a letter on behalf of Tyler’s parents, Samantha and Jason.
“We want to thank everyone — our family, friends, neighbors, the whole community and many strangers from all over the country,” Ms. Parks said. “This is all just so overwhelming to experience. We have felt the love and support wrap around us.”
Tyler’s parents made a decision people at the memorial called heroic, which was to have their son’s organs donated before it was too late. In their letter to the crowd, which was read after several people vowed to live like Tyler, they said the best way to do it would be to donate time, volunteer, give blood or just listen, like he did.
“We have always thought Ty was a shining light, but the memories, pictures and videos everyone has shared shows us that it was not just our blind love for our son,” Ms. Parks said while reading the letter. “He was a true gift.”
And now Tyler will live on, through the countless memories and through his organ donation.
“He will go on to create new moments for even more people,” she said. “Please remember to hug, love and live fearlessly. I will choose to look for signs for his love and presence. Please choose to live like Ty and just send it. Love, mom.”
