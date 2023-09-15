Hunter Biden’s gun charges likely a prelude to bombshell tax case

Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

The indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter on three felony gun charges caused a splash, but a much bigger legal bombshell is expected to drop soon.

Hunter Biden will likely face federal tax charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes on $4.4 million in income he made in 2017 and 2018 from a Ukrainian energy company, a Chinese private equity firm, and other sources.

