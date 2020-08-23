BASOM — More hunting opportunities will be available at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in what federal officials described as a “historic” expansion.
The changes were announced Tuesday by the federal Department of the Interior. They will add more than 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres, at 147 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries.
Hunting seasons for migratory bird, upland and big game will be expanded at the INWR. Gallinule, rail, snipe and woodcock hunting will include new acreage.
Rabbit, squirrel and gallinule hunting will also be allowed at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge near Syracuse, along with expanded wild turkey hunting and sports fishing.
“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in U.S. history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump Administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” said Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt in a news release. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”
Hunting and fishing generate millions of dollars in revenue for states each year from the sale of licenses and tags.
The INWR has announced online permits for its youth waterfowl hunt and COVID-19 waterfowl blind draw procedures.
The youth waterfowl remains the same as before, except permitting will now be done online at IroquoisNWR.RecAccess.com. Permits are available first-come, first-serve until Sept. 15.
The permit is free, but space is limited to 15 participants this year. Those interested will receive their permit letter and parental consent form upon checking out on RecAccess.
The pre-season waterfowl lottery draws will once again be on RecAccess. However, morning blind draws for the entire regular season will now be held at the Refuge Shop at 1101 Casey Rd. in Basom to ensure people’s safety due to COVID-19.
Details of how staff will safely proceed will be issued through the INWR website, Facebook, and RecAccess as opening day approaches.
The 2020 Final Hunting Plan is at www.fws.gov/refuge/Iroquois/visit/2020_Hunt_Plan.html. It includes changes to the 2020-2021 hunting seasons on Iroquois NWR, including other migratory birds, small game, fall turkey, and the second session of the waterfowl season.
Those interested are asked to continue to check the INWR website periodically for updates.
For more information visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Iroquois. The public may also email Iroquois@fws.gov or call Visitor Services Specialist Eric Schaertl at (585) 948-5445 ext. 7036.
