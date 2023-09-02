As Tropical Storm Idalia gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters predicted it would move north toward Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane. That’s a major storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is cited routinely (if rarely by its full name) during the Atlantic hurricane season. The scale, however, only captures wind speeds, which are just part of what can make a hurricane dangerous to people and property. Rain and storm surges aren’t accounted for in the measure and can be a hurricane’s most damaging elements.

1. What is Saffir-Simpson?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.