ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo stood his ground Friday, defying louder and more numerous calls for his resignation.
Two-thirds of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation called for him to step down on the heels of accusations made by six women of sexual misconduct, including one potential report of sexual assault.
At least 19 of the state’s 27 members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called for Cuomo to resign.
“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon. “I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people of the state of New York. Part of this is, I am not part of the political club. And you know what? I’m proud of it.”
The Executive Chamber notified police after a current female aide alleged Cuomo aggressively groped her in the Governor’s Mansion last year after she was summoned to the residence to help fix a technical error with his cell phone, according to a Wednesday report in the Albany Times Union.
The staff member, whose identity was not disclosed, claims she and the governor were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door, reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.
Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of the Bronx, called for Cuomo, who is in his third term, to step down in a joint statement Friday.
“The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff,” they said. “These allegations have been consistent and highly detailed and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts ... We believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the attorney general and we believe the 55 members of the state Legislature, including the state Senate majority leader, who have concluded that Gov. Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”
U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Long Island, was the first Democrat in the state’s Congressional delegation to call for Cuomo to resign last week.
“Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and then an opinion are, in my opinion, reckless and dangerous,” Cuomo said. “The people of New York should not have confidence in politicians who take a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst.”
Assembly Democrats in the Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, are set to begin an impeachment investigation into the alleged sexual harassment and assault.
The U.S. Justice Department and federal prosecutors also continue a separate investigation into the state’s underreporting of thousands of COVID-19 nursing home deaths for several months and Cuomo’s administration’s handling of the virus in congregate facilities.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, announced the chamber’s impeachment investigation in a statement Thursday night. The Legislature’s probe is separate from, and will not affect, the independent investigation state Attorney General Letitia James is conducting into the allegations.
“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said. “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives. But I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.
“I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate,” he added. “Period.”
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, called for the governor to resign Sunday. Her statement remained unchanged following the governor’s presser Friday, according to a statement from Senate representatives in the Democratic majority.
The leading state Senate Democrat issued her statement against the governor after The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Cuomo’s former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions while working in his administration.
Karen Hinton, a former aide when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room in 2000. Hinton’s account was reported Saturday in The Washington Post.
Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December, but was the first woman to come forward with a detailed account in late February. Two more former aides came forward to accuse the governor shortly after Boylan’s account last month.
The governor suggested Friday politicians also take public positions on issues with ulterior motives.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden supports the AG’s and the state Legislature’s investigations, which both have subpoena power.
“The president believes that every woman who has come forward — there now have been six, I believe, who have come forward — deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story,” Psaki said Friday.
The president, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have not called for Cuomo to resign.
“We, of course, have watched the news of a number of lawmakers call for that, but I don’t have any other additional announcements from here,” Psaki said.
“Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including for political expediency,” Cuomo said. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth. Let the review proceed.
“There are now two reviews under way. No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do,” the governor added. “Let them do it. I’m not going to argue this issue in the press. That is not how it is done. That is not the way it should be done.”
