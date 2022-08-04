Iceland hit by volcanic eruption near Reykjavik region

People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. A volcano erupted Wednesday in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. (Jeremie Richard/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Iceland was hit by a volcanic eruption in a peninsula near the capital city Reykjavik following recent seismic activity in the area.

A fissure eruption was reported to have begun in an uninhabited area around 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the capital on Wednesday, according to Iceland’s meteorological office. While the main airport, Keflavik, was briefly put on alert in line with standard practice during volcanic events, no flights were cancelled and the airport continues to operate.

