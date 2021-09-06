Hurricane Ida and its remnants caused up to $95 billion in damage, much of that in Northeastern states hit by torrential rains, putting the storm into a league with other deadly cyclones that have crippled the region in recent years, according to analysts.
Joel N. Myers, the Accuweather founder and chief executive, on Friday estimated total damage and economic loss from Hurricane Ida at about $95 billion.
Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s, estimated that the total cost of Ida’s physical damage alone to property, buildings, and public infrastructure at up to $50 billion. Half of that occurred in Northeastern states where the storm triggered flash floods and tornadoes that claimed more than 40 lives, including five in the Philadelphia region.
Zandi said Ida’s damage amounted to about half the cost in today’s dollars of Hurricane Sandy, the 2012 storm that slammed the East Coast, and a quarter of the cost of Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm that hit the Gulf Coast and New Orleans.
He added that the storm’s impact complicates the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as a greater number of workers had begun to return to the office after more than a year of remote working.
“This just adds to the nightmare storyline,” he said. “It’s one more painful thing.”
Noting the disruption to transit systems, highways, and smaller streets, Zandi said he believes the most costly fallout of the storm was the effect on commuters. “People can’t get to work and do what they need to do,” he said.
Other analysts had different estimates. AIR Worldwide, an extreme event modeling business, estimated that insured losses from Ida’s winds and storm surges will range from $17 billion to $25 billion. The tally did not include damage caused from precipitation, which would exclude much of the flooding that hit the Northeast.
