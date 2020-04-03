WATERTOWN — The American chair of the International Joint Commission said Friday that precipitation amounts in the coming months will determine the risk of high water or flooding on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Jane Corwin, the American chair of the bi-national agency, and her Canadian counterpart, Pierre Beland, participated in a webinar monitored by more than 1,000 listeners regarding anticipated levels and the IJC’s outflow strategy.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates lake and river levels according to the IJC’s Plan 2014, has released record amounts of water in each of the past three months through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
Despite this, Lake Ontario remains about a foot and a half above its long-term average for this time of year as each of the upper Great Lakes that drain into Lake Ontario remain far above their long-term averages. Lake Erie, which feeds directly into Lake Ontario, is at its record level for this point in the year, about three feet above its average level.
The river board has been maximizing outflows in an attempt to limit the risk of shoreline flooding similar to that which occurred in 2019. Its Feb. 26 decision to maintain outflows above those called for in Plan 2014 until April 1 prompted a delay of about 12 days in the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway shipping season. However, Ms. Corwin said Friday that this strategy only removed about an additional inch from the lake.
The river board has been deviating from Plan 2016 for the past several months and will continue to do so, conditions permitting. Still to be determined are the precipitation amounts realized and the impact of the still-to-come Ottawa River freshet.
The Ottawa River flows into the St. Lawrence River at Lake St. Louis, west of Montreal, and the river’s freshet can dramatically raise Lake St. Louis levels, as it did in flood years of 2017 and 2109. David Fay, senior engineer adviser for the IJC, said during the webinar that the snow pack in the Ottawa River basin is above average this year, but less than last year.
