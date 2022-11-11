Dems keep control but GOP gains in Albany

Democratic leaders expect to keep at least 40 out of the state Senate’s 63 seats in the wake of an election that followed a chaotic redistricting process and saw GOP candidates topple several sitting Democrats in both chambers. Getty Images

ALBANY — Democrats retained control of both chambers of the legislature on Tuesday despite Republican gains that appeared on track to break up the party’s supermajority in the state Senate.

Democratic leaders expected to keep at least 40 out of the Senate’s 63 seats in the wake of an election that followed a chaotic redistricting process earlier this year and saw GOP candidates topple several sitting Democrats in both chambers.

