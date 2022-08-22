Social Security may see boost due to inflation

With inflation near a 40-year high, Social Security could get a historic boost next year to help seniors keep up. George Sheldon/Dreamstime/TNS

 George Sheldon

With inflation near a 40-year high, Social Security could get a historic boost next year to help seniors keep up. The most recent estimate for a 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is 9.6%, says Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for senior advocacy group the Senior Citizens League.

July’s Consumer Price Index, CPI report showed inflation up 8.5% over the last 12 months, making it more difficult for people living on fixed incomes, like those from Social Security benefits, to make ends meet.

