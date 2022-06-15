WATERTOWN — Higher prices caused by inflation continue to add to north country counties’ coffers in the form of increased local sales tax revenue.
Jefferson and Lewis counties saw revenue climb in May by more than 20% compared to May 2021, while St. Lawrence County realized a revenue increase of 19%, according to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.
Jefferson County had the largest increase in revenue in May in the tri-county area compared to the same month a year ago at 24.4%. This translates to a $1.6 million revenue increase over May 2021, going from $6.8 million last May to $8.4 million this year. Lewis County’s revenue rose by 23.8%, going from $1.1 million in May 2021 to $1.4 million this May, a $300,000 increase. St. Lawrence County’s revenue went up $1 million, or 19%, from $5.4 million last May to $6.4 million in May 2022.
“Sales tax collections for most local governments were quite strong in May, as consumers continued to face higher prices for goods and services in the state,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. “My office is closely monitoring New York’s economy, including the impact of inflation on consumer behavior.”
For the first five months of 2022 — January through May — Lewis County’s revenue is up 21.7%, going from $5.5 million in 2021 to $6.8 million this year, an increase of $1.3 million. Jefferson County has seen a $5.6 million, or 16.7%, increase in the five-month period, going from $33.9 million last year to $39.5 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s revenue went up $4.2 million, from $26.7 million during the first five months in 2021 to $30.9 million this year, 16% increase.
Oswego County’s year-over-year revenue in May rose by 19.1%, from $4.3 million in 2021 to $5.2 million this year, a $900,000 increase. For the first five months of 2022, the county’s revenue has risen $5.9 million, or 32%, over the same period in 2021, going from $18.3 million in 2021 to $24.2 million this year.
The city of Oswego’s revenue in May increased $100,000 over May 2021, going from $1.3 million last year to $1.4 million this year, a 4.9% rise. For the year, the city’s revenue is up 11.2%, or $700,000, from $6.5 million in January through May 2021 to $7.2 million this year.
