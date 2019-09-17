WATERTOWN — A state prison inmate faces up to three additional years in prison after admitting Tuesday that he tried to assault corrections officers while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
Anthony Smith, 24, now an inmate at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to second-degree attempted assault. He admitted that he tried to injure one or officers while scuffling with them Aug. 23, 2018, at the Cape Vincent prison.
He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 22 to an additional 1½ to 3 years in prison. He is currently serving up to five years in prison imposed in Westchester County Court in 2017 for convictions on counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
In other court activity:
Michael N. Dekin, 52, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. He had been charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from Hoover Construction on Jan. 4 in the town of LeRay. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 13 to 1½ to 3 years in prison.
Joseph F. Thomas, 36, Smethport, Pa., pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted rape. He had been accused of attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with a female he believed to be under the age of 13 on Sept. 25 in the town of LeRay. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 2 to two years in prison, followed by three additional years of supervision upon his release. He will also be required to register with the state as a sex offender.
Devin M. Merritt, 24, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape. He had been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a female under the age of 15 on June 24 in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to six months in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and 10 years’ probation and be ordered to register as a sex offender.
Tony L. Frezzo, 27, Evans Mills, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty July 31 to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of sending texts on Feb. 7 to a person who held an order of protection against him and of calling the protected party.
Anthony J. Cipullo, 54, Clayton, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty July 19 to second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with DWI and driving without a license Jan. 6 on Black Creek Road in the town of Clayton. He was also fined $1,000 Tuesday, had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
