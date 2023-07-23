Turning Stone plans $370 million expansion

A rendering of part of the revamped entertainment venues at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, Oneida County. Rendering by Gensler design firm of San Francisco

Verona, — A new crescent-shaped hotel will join a doubled-in-size conference center and additional dining and entertainment venues as part of the largest expansion of the Turning Stone Resort Casino since it opened 30 years ago.

The Oneida Indian Nation, owner of Turning Stone, released new details of the expansion today, including architectural renderings and an estimated project cost — $370 million. Construction should take about two years to complete.

