Interstate 481 South in DeWitt was down to one lane as firefighters battled a fully involved truck fire Sunday, according to dispatches.
At 1:52 p.m., a 911 caller reported a truck was on fire on the highway just south of Exit 6 to the Thruway, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.