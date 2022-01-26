ALBANY — Fifty people from nine states convened for the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns for the first time Wednesday to study various avenues feeding the ongoing increase of gun violence and illegal firearms crossing state lines.
Officials and law enforcement agencies from New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New Hampshire traveled to or virtually participated in the task force’s first meeting at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Rensselaer County, late Wednesday morning.
In her executive budget proposal, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced tripled investment in resources to trace firearms, improve data collection, job training, community engagement and other intervention programs to combat community-specific crime issues.
“We have to make sure we’re working together — this is a national phenomenon,” Hochul said at the Intelligence Center on Wednesday. “Where are these guns coming from? They’re not originating here in the state of New York.
“As we enter 2022, we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of guns finding their ways through our borders and into the hands of criminals,” she added.
The task force will work to determine the origin and path of illegal firearms into New York, which has seen an 80% increase in firearm homicides since 2019, with 75% of guns used to commit those crimes coming from other states.
Homicides are below their peak of the 1990s, but increased by 29% in 2020. About 77% involved a firearm.
More than 70% of the guns used to commit crimes in New York come from out-of-state, according to a recent report from state Attorney General Letitia A. James’ office.
A total of 1,074 illegal guns were recovered in the state last year, according to the New York State Police Criminal Gun Clearinghouse. A total 4,473 illegal guns were traced from other states, with most coming from the South, including from South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, according to preliminary statistics from the New York City Police Department.
The attorney general’s Organized Crime Task Force and other law enforcement agencies have identified and disrupted multiple gun-trafficking schemes along the Interstate 95 corridor, nicknamed the Iron Pipeline. States with weaker gun laws, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, have been identified as “supplier states” along the pipeline, according to Sen. Kevin Thomas’s office. Thomas, D-Levittown, and Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, introduced legislation Wednesday to combat gun trafficking in the state.
Officials noted the urgent need for the study after two NYPD officers in their 20s died after they were shot when responding to a domestic incident last weekend.
“We have come into an ocean of violence, a sea of violence, and as I have indicated, there are many rivers that are feeding this sea,” New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams said. “And if we don’t build a dam on each one of the rivers, we are going to become counterproductive and we are going to lose innocent families and children.”
In her executive budget, Hochul proposed nearly $9 million in funding for the New York State Police to hire new recruits, gun crime tracing analysts, social media analysts and computer crime experts, as well as $4 million to invest in equipment and software for a state police computer and cyber crimes unit.
The governor’s budget proposal commits $14,950,000 in the Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Aid to Localities budget to establish crime gun intelligence centers, and $20 million to expand community organizations to respond and rebuild after violent crimes involving firearms.
Investments to combat gun violence also include $250,000 budgeted for the Gun Violence Research Institute and $70,000 for services to New Yorkers Against Gun Violence Inc. to help study the scourge of crimes involving a gun.
The dramatic increase in the number of illegal firearms has a concentration in the Bronx, parts of New York City, Syracuse, Rochester and cities across New York and the United States.
Hochul said the task force may release its findings to the public. She declined to give a specified timeline for the group’s work, but said she will be judging the results soon.
The state changed its bail laws in 2019, limiting pretrial detention for most nonviolent crimes to make the system more equitable. The overhauls were amended in 2020 to make more serious offenses bail-eligible, such as criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.
Adams on Monday pushed for the Legislature to change the bail laws, saying the recent amendments have led to the state’s increase in crime. Legislative leaders have indicated they are not interested in revisiting the law.
Hochul on Wednesday cast doubt that bail is tied to the rising violent incidents — a favored talking point and argument of state Republican leaders.
“I’m looking for the data that shows me that bail reform is the reason that, somehow, crime is going up in 90 of 100 cities in New York, why guns are flowing from Georgia with more frequency in Virginia and Ohio to here than they were,” the governor said. “I’m focused on dealing with what I have control of right now. And that is my laser focus.”
Murders and violence involving law enforcement have trended upward since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a trafficking of illegal guns from other states with more lax regulations to purchase or transport a firearm.
Law enforcement agencies at all levels of government will participate in the task force, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, U.S. attorneys offices, NYPD, New York State Police and agencies in other states.
“This is a new day dawning,” Hochul said, adding that partnerships with New York City and other agencies did not exist under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. “We are coming at this issue with all the resources we can deploy.”
The governor on Wednesday also appointed Calliana S. Thomas as director of the state Office of Gun Violence Prevention — a new office created within the state Department of Health.
Thomas will work with the Division of Criminal Justice Services to maintain communication with law enforcement and other partners in local communities around the state about solutions to reduce the recent surge in gun crimes and identify violence hot spots.
Thomas is a lifelong resident of Harlem and worked for seven years in the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and its Mental Hygiene Violence Prevention program. She previously worked as the assistant director of technical assistance at the William Julius Wilson Institute for Harlem Children’s Zone.
Thomas holds a graduate degree in premedical science from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgia State University, according to the governor’s office.
