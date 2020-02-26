IRCS graduate takes north country rap roots successfully to L.A.

Wilfredo A. Williams realized his musical career was going in the direction he wanted when he saw the gecko on the Brooklyn Bridge.
The reptile, featured in a 2011 Geico Insurance Co. television commercial, included Mr. Williams’s music in the background. He couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
The rapper, a 1998 graduate of Indian River Central School District, has been making a mark on the Los Angeles-area music scene and beyond with his mix of uplifting hip-hop that is refreshingly blended with lush soundscapes featuring instruments ranging from horns to piano.
Mr. Williams and his 10-member band, formed in 2014, go by Crown and the M.O.B. (Message of the Blues).
For the past five years, Mr. Williams, aka Crown, and his band have been the house band of the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award (ESPYS) show presented by ESPN and ABC and held in Los Angeles.
Mr. Williams was born in Brooklyn and lived in a housing project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area. It was a tough neighborhood, blocks away from his musical influences such as Notorious B.I.G., Big Daddy Kane and Jay-Z.
When his father, who was in the Army, was ordered to Fort Drum in the mid-1990s, it changed Mr. Williams’s life.
“It was a rough childhood early on,” Mr. Williams said in a phone interview from his home in Los Angeles. “I think the fact that my father, just being in the military, was the saving grace of my life and my siblings as well — just getting us out of that situation and providing a better life for his children.”
Moving to the north country from Brooklyn was a cultural shock for him.
“When I say terrified and scared, it was like an understatement,” Mr. Williams said. “It was like, ‘OK. I don’t think I’m going to be up here long.’”
But he settled in and excelled in sports: basketball, football and track.
“On the side, I was always making (cassette) tapes in my room and would bring them to school to let people hear them,” Mr. Williams said. “I’d make tapes for my friends and pass them out.”
During his senior year, classmates urged him to enter his rap act for the Indian River High School’s talent show. At first, Mr. Williams brushed aside the requests. But they kept on coming.
“I just said, ‘All right, why not?’” Mr. Williams said. “I jumped in and it was good.”
He performed around the time when the high school’s state-of-the-art 24,000-square-foot auditorium, which replaced the old theater and doubled seating to 1,400, was new. It opened in 1996.
“I got along with everybody at school, and this was one of those things where it was, ‘Wow — you not only play sports, you actually make music.’ I guess it did catch everybody by surprise.”
From then on, Mr. Williams became less shy about sharing his musical craft.
He joined the Air Force shortly after graduating in 1998 and spent nine years in the service. His first assignment was at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M. Once again, he was urged to perform, this time at a club party.
“I was on the spot again, rapping in front of hundreds of people that have no clue who I am,” Mr. Williams said.”
But he said the reaction from many friends and those in the audience was, “Dude — you have something.”
“I never took it serious,” he said. “I thought I’m doing the military career and I don’t have time for music or rap or any of that stuff,” he said.
He was then sent to Osan, Air Base in South Korea.
“They had talent shows every Sunday for the troops,” Mr. Williams said. “I started winning a lot of those contests. Once I started doing that, I was like, ‘OK, I think I might put some of these words to real music.’”
He became stationed with the Air Force in New Jersey, closer to home.
“I was getting more influenced by the rap stuff,” he said.
His Air Force duties then brought him to Palmdale, Calif., a city north of Los Angles. He made mix tapes and put them in the hands of friends.
“The word spread fast to where I was doing opening acts for a lot of major hip-hop artists that were coming to Los Angeles,” Mr. Williams said. “From that point on, the buzz just kicked off.”
Mr. Williams, who now works as a government contractor on an Air Force base near L.A., said word got around in Los Angeles that he was considering quitting rap music, especially after he found out he had a daughter on the way with his girlfriend. But a friend of his, Philip Martin Lawrence, urged him not to. Mr. Lawrence is a producer, dancer, actor and songwriter best known for his work with the songwriting and production team The Smeezingtons, as well as with Bruno Mars.
Mr. Williams said he was told by Mr. Lawrence to contact Colin Wolfe, a musician who has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, N.W.A. and Madonna. The two would meet Saturdays at Beacon Street Studios in Venice, Calif., and record.
A producer at the studio called Mr. Williams one day and told him one of his songs was picked up for a Geico Insurance commercial.
“It blew my mind,” he said. “I didn’t even know what that meant. But she said, ‘This is a big deal and you need to sign the W4 and boom — that’s how it happened.”
The commercial, which premiered in 2011, features the Geico gecko on the Brooklyn Bridge making an insurance pitch as it dodges pedestrians and cyclists. Mr. Williams was startled the first time he saw it.
“I’m waking up for work one day and I turn on ‘Sports Center’ and the next thing I know, I see the Geico commercial and it’s my voice, and I’m like losing my mind,” Mr. Williams said. “I go take a shower, come back and it’s playing like three or four times in a row.”
The requests for his music, from commercials to movies, then multiplied.
“From then on, we created M.O.B. and released a couple of projects and more movies, commercials, and TV shows,” Mr. Williams said.
The music of Crown and the M.O.B. was heard during an outdoor show in Venice six years ago when it was heard by the music director for ESPN, which led to the multi-year house band gig at the ESPYS.
At that awards show, Crown and the M.O.B. performs pre-show and after-show and plays its original music when athletes walk to the stage to receive their honors.
“It’s an amazing feeling to know your original piece and seeing some of your favorite athletes rockin’ and jamming out to it,” Mr. Williams said.
Crown and the M.O.B. released its first album, “All Rise,” in 2016, on the Capitol Music Group label with help of Caroline Distribution.
Entertainment Weekly said the song “Roam” from that album, “brings the SoCal sun through the speakers with bright guitars and xylophones backing Crown’s strong verses.”
Yahoo! Music premiered the video for “Roam,” calling it “a new feel-good hip-hop anthem.”
Mr. Williams said the video was shot on the boardwalk of Venice.
“That video was so symbolic because we wanted to incorporate everyday people and strangers,” Mr. Williams said. “Music brings strangers together. We wanted to bring that energy and continue to maintain that imagery into the music and put it out there for the masses so they could see it.”
Crown and the M.O.B. is working on a new album, untitled.
“We just call it 2.0 for now,” Mr. Williams said.”We’re gearing up to put out a lot more music and hopefully get more tour gigs and things of that nature.” Mr. Williams prefers to rap and write about personal issues and social issues. His band M.O.B. consists of top-flight session musicians and singers. In addition to Mr. Wolfe, it includes Danny Dunlap (guitar — Jennifer Hudson, Sting and Kelly Clarkson), Phillip Fisher (drums — Justin Timberlake) and vocalist Amy Keys, who has worked extensively with Phil Collins. The SONY/Epic label released her solo album, “Lover’s Intuition.”
“Never in a million years would I think that the thing I almost quit at Indian River was something I’d actually still be doing 20 years later,” Mr. Williams said.
“It’s so amazing. A lot of my band members like to remind me: ‘Music has no color. Music has no age. As long as you continue to love this thing, there will always be music.’ I took that to heart and wanted to make sure that the messages I did put in music last long after I’m gone. It’s cool to see a kid fall in love with this and to be inspired by it. That’s the most rewarding part of it.”
He realizes some of those inspired youngsters may be in the north country, his former home and where he took a chance to get up on stage.
“It’s amazing how much talent comes from the north country,” he said.
