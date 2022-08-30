Is U.S. headed toward civil war?

More than 2 in 5 Americans say a U.S. civil war is at least somewhat likely in the next decade, highlighting the deepening political divisions in the country heading into the midterms.

A recent poll by YouGov and The Economist found that 43% believe a civil war was either “very” or “somewhat likely.” People who identified as “strong Republicans” were the most likely to anticipate a conflict. One in 3 of total respondents said it’s not very or at all likely, and 22% are unsure.

Tribune Wire

