Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It’s Presidents Day: Here is a look at a few of NNY’s past presidential visits

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Presidents and those who have become president have visited the north country since before this publication began in 1861. Whether visiting the wilds of the Adirondacks, the battlefields of Sackets Harbor or, in more recent times, Fort Drum, it’s rather rare to see the head of state in our neighborhood.

President Joseph R. Biden has not yet visited since his inauguration, but he has been here while vice president. He welcomed members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team home from Iraq. The home coming at Fort Drum was one of many during that summer as the United States wound down the Iraq combat mission drawing down to 50,000 troops from 145,000 when the Obiama-Biden took office.

nj biden crowd.jpg

Then Vice President Joseph Biden works the crowd at the close of the Welcome home ceremony for soldiers of the 2nd Brigade at Fort Drum in July 2010. Watertown Daily Times

President Donald J. Trump sings H.R. 5515, the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2019 the at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times

Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife Hillary at the J.B. Wise parking lot on April 16, 2016. Watertown Daily Times

Vice President Richard M. Nixon stands nearby Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip at the dedication ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway lock system at Massena in June 1959. Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.