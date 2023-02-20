It’s Presidents Day: Here is a look at a few of NNY’s past presidential visits

Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Richard M. Nixon speaks in downtown Watertown as the vice presidential running mate of Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower on Oct. 17, 1952. The brisk 37 degree weather didnÕt keep the large crowd of attendees from coming to hear the future vice president - and later president - speak. Watertown Daily Times
Vice President Richard M. Nixon stands nearby Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip at the dedication ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway lock system at Massena in June 1959. Watertown Daily Times
The near-freezing weather on Oct. 17, 1952, didnÕt keep a large crowd of attendees from coming to hear vice presidential candidate Richard Nixon speak. About 2,000 people crowded Public Square in front of the Hotel Woodruff during his campaign tour. Watertown Daily Times.
President George W. Bush, during a 2002 visit to Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times
President Bill Clinton greets people at Fort Drum on April 23, 2002. Watertown Daily Times
President George W. Bush shakes hands with people after giving a speech to soldiers and family members at Fort Drum in July 2002. Watertown Daily Times
Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt speaks with President Donald J .Trump while showing an air assault demonstration with artillery at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field Fort Drum in 2018. Watertown Daily Times
Then Vice President Joseph Biden addresses 2nd Brigade soldiers at a welcome home ceremony on July 28, 2010, held in facilities at Wheeler Sack Army Airfield, Fort Drum. Watertown Daily Times
U.S. Presidents and those who have become president have visited the north country since before this publication began in 1861. Whether visiting the wilds of the Adirondacks, the battlefields of Sackets Harbor or, in more recent times, Fort Drum, it’s rather rare to see the head of state in our neighborhood.
President Joseph R. Biden has not yet visited since his inauguration, but he has been here while vice president. He welcomed members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team home from Iraq. The home coming at Fort Drum was one of many during that summer as the United States wound down the Iraq combat mission drawing down to 50,000 troops from 145,000 when the Obiama-Biden took office.
President Donald J. Trump visited Fort Drum in 2018, signing the defense authorization act.
This is a list of visits compiled by Richard E. Tucker for the Times in 2018. It has been updated.
Sitting Presidents
James Monroe visits Malone via ‘execrable’ Chatagua Road from Plattsburgh & orders repair by U.S. soldiers, July 1817
Monroe inspects construction progress at U.S. Army’s Madison Barracks, Sackets Harbor, July 1817
Martin Van Buren and his son John visit Jefferson County on a ‘tour of the state,’ 1838
Martin Van Buren & son cross corners of the Adirondacks to visit Jefferson County on a ‘tour of the state,’ 1839
Martin Van Buren travels to Canton, St. Lawrence County, to consult with protégé Silas Wright, 1840
Ulyses S. Grant et al. visit Jefferson County; he gives his longest speech to that time at Watertown, Aug. 2, 1872
U.S. Grant travels from Sackets Harbor eastward through Malone to New Hampshire, August 1872
U.S. Grant intervenes to save Madison Barracks at Sackets Harbor from closure, 1876
William H. Taft attends Indian pageant & inspects Fort Ticonderoga ruins (Champlain Tercentennial), July 6, 1909
W.H. Taft visits Cliff Haven, Plattsburgh Barracks and Hotel Champlain, Bluff Point, Plattsburgh, July 8, 1909
Calvin Coolidge inspects Sunmount VA hospital & American Legion Camp at Tupper Lake, Sept. 2, 1926
Bill Clinton thanks 10th Mountain Division soldiers at Fort Drum for their actions in Somalia and Florida, March 1994. Clinton returns to Watertown in January 2014 to campaign for U.S. Rep. William L. Owens, and again April 16, 2016 campaigning for his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton’s presidential run.
George W. Bush visits Fort Drum to praise the 10th Mountain Division and to call for higher salaries for military personnel, July 19, 2002
Barack Obama visits Fort Drum after declaring troop reduction in Afghanistan to say they were still needed, January 2011
Donald J. Trump visits Fort Drum to sign National Defense Authorization Act (budget) for 2019, Aug. 13, 2018
Future or Former Presidents:
George Washington (1789-97) visits Fort George at south end of Lake George on way to Crown Point, July 1783
Washington, Gov. Clinton, Alexander Hamilton et al. inspect ‘His Majesty’s Fort at Crown Point,’ July 1783
Thomas Jefferson (1801-09) and James Madison (1809-17) tour Lakes George & Champlain, 1791
2nd Lt. U.S. Grant (1869-77) and his wife, Julia Dent Grant, are stationed at Madison Barracks, Sackets Harbor, 1848-49
2nd Lt. U.S. Grant races horse from Sackets Harbor to Watertown to play checkers, Saturday nights, 1848-49
Capt. U.S. Grant, wife and son Frederick return to Madison Barracks, Sackets Harbor for a second tour, 1851, 1884
Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-45) visits Sackets Harbor to dedicate a monument, 1913
Vice presidential candidate Richard M. Nixon visited Watertown on Oct. 17, 1952, campaigning on Public Square for himself and Dwight D. Eisenhower who would both go on to be elected president.
Richard M. Nixon also visited as vice president, attending the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway in Massena in June 1959.
