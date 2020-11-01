ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday blasted the Trump administration’s planned rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as inadequate for the communities of color hit hardest by the novel coronavirus.
During a phone news conference, Gov. Cuomo, as well as state Attorney General Letitia A. James, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson and National Urban League President Marc H. Morial, criticized the proposed plan, which they said would distribute vaccines mainly through existing health care infrastructure, like private pharmacies and private health care practices. They said that plan would leave out neighborhoods and communities of black and brown people, many of whom live and work in areas that do not have adequate coverage by private health care providers.
The governor has outlined a New York state-specific Vaccine Administration Program, which was announced Oct. 18, that would coordinate the rollout of vaccines to people based on their risk level, the rate of positive tests in their geographic area and their workplace. Under that plan, high risk individuals and essential health care workers in regions with high infection rates would receive the first round of doses, and those in regions with low infection rates would receive the second round of doses. When that plan was announced, Gov. Cuomo said many of the finer points for the state vaccine program were dependent on guidance from the federal government.
The governor said he was on a call Thursday with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which was intended to answer some of the questions states have posed to the administration about the vaccine and how it will be distributed.
The governor said the plan outlined during that call was woefully shortsighted, and would likely make tackling the virus more difficult because of its inadequacy.
“It’s repugnant, it’s discriminatory and it’s unintelligent, for all Americans,” he said Sunday. “If you’ve learned one thing, it’s that unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. Unless everyone receives the vaccine, no one can be out of harm’s way.”
The governor said he believes the state could fill in the gaps left by the federal plan, by rolling out vaccine administration programs to get the vaccine into communities with reduced access to it. But the state needs money to do that, and the funding allocated for state-run programs under the federal plan is woefully inadequate as well, he added.
Gov. Cuomo said there’s $140 million budgeted for state programs for the entire nation, which is less than New York state has spent on administering its coronavirus testing program since April. Under that program, 148,935 people out of a total of 19.5 million New Yorkers have been tested for coronavirus as of Sunday.
“The state government can get into public housing projects and can work with community-based organizations, but we need the resources to do it, and this federal plan doesn’t take that into account,” he said.
Ms. James, whose office has led several legal challenges against Trump administration rules and regulations since she took office in 2019, said there is a possibility that New York will file suit over the inadequacy of the administration’s vaccination plan as well.
“Everything is on the table, we will consider all options at this point,” she said.
