WATERTOWN — The Italian dishes, cannoli and other desserts and Miss Italia contest are back at the annual Bravo Italiano Festival.
Last year’s festival was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic; only food pickup was held.
The 36th annual Bravo Italiano Festival kicks off on Friday with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. for POW Italian soldiers buried on Fort Drum. It runs through Sunday.
“We put a lot of work in it,” said festival committee member Julian Alteri. “We hope the community comes out and has fun.”
Doors open for the opening ceremony and doors open at 4:30 p.m., with musical entertainment and dinner served at 5 p.m.
The festival was last held in 2019 when it returned to the Fairgrounds Arena after a three-year absence when the event was at the civic association’s Bellew Avenue clubhouse.
Many of the same activities and traditions will return to this year’s festival, Mr. Alteri said.
After many years, the 5K and Mile Pasta Run will be back at the arena and Jefferson Community College. They are being held at 9 a.m. Saturday.
A dance, with Fred and the Eds performing, has been added from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Vendor tasting, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day, is another new feature.
For the first time, the bocce tournament was separated out and held last weekend.
