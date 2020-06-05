J.C. Penney Co. stores in Watertown and Massena have, thus far, escaped closings in the chain’s “store optimization strategy.”
However, the J.C. Penney store in the Oswego Plaza and Destiny USA in Syracuse are scheduled to close. They’re two of 154 around the nation to do so under a restructuring plan.
On Thursday, J.C. Penney identified the first phase of the 154 store closures. The chain filed for bankruptcy last month. The company expects additional store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney, said in a news release.
In addition to stores in Oswego and Syracuse, New York state stores on the chopping block are in Auburn, Batavia, Canandaigua, New Hartford and Rome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.