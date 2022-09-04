Pence says he’d consider testifying to Jan. 6 panel

Churchgoers look on as former Vice President Mike Pence speaks July 20, 2022, at Florence Baptist Temple. (Jason Lee/The Sun News/TNS)

 Jason Lee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin on Sunday said he assumes former Vice President Mike Pence will voluntarily give testimony to the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, but didn’t rule out a subpoena.

“He has a lot of relevant evidence, and I would hope he would come forward and testify about what happened,” the Maryland Democrat said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “In no one’s case is a subpoena out of question, but I would assume he’s going to come forward and testify voluntarily, the way the vast majority of people have.”

Tribune Wire

