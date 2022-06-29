MALONE — Per unofficial results, the challenger has won the Republican primary race for county sheriff and is now set to be Franklin County’s next sheriff with an uncontested general election in front of him in November.
Jay D. Cook won by a margin of 1,124 to 780 over incumbent Franklin County Sheriff Kevin A. Mulverhill in Tuesday’s primary vote.
There were 1,938 votes tallied in Tuesday’s primary for the position of county sheriff, according to unofficial election results.
Mulverhill of Malone was first elected to the post in 2010 following his retirement from the state police, where he retired as a sergeant.
Cook, who spent 24 years with the state police and retired as a sergeant, is currently a special patrol officer with the county sheriff’s office at Chateauguay Central School. He was part of the manhunt for Richard W. Matt and David P. Sweat in 2015, after the pair escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Then-Sgt. Cook shot and captured Sweat in Constable on June 28, 2015.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me,” Cook said, “You have indicated your faith in me with your vote, and I plan to honor that faith by continuing to hold my values while moving forward in my campaign to election night. For those that did not vote for me, I understand I have work to do to gain your confidence and trust. I will work hard until the general election night to accomplish this.”
Cook said he will do everything he can to attract and hire people to the county sheriff’s office.
“I vow that I will not take this position lightly, and I am well aware of the responsibility that you have given me tonight,” Cook said, “I hope that with your input, we create a sheriff’s office that works for everyone in Franklin County, a sheriff’s office that all deputies and staff are proud to be affiliated with and a much-needed resource in our community that includes public safety outreach, crime prevention, and preventative safety programs.”
In other contests incumbent Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul led the Democratic field with 676 votes, while on the Republican side Lee M. Zeldin placed first with 685 votes.
Antonio R. Delgado led in the contest for lieutenant governor, receiving 455 votes.
In Tupper Lake challenger Nedd J. Sparks defeated incumbent Paul A. Maroun, by a margin of 248-132 in the Republican primary for the district six seat in the county legislature.
Cook outpaced Mulverhill at the polling station in Malone, where he received 164 votes to Mulverhill’s 113.
In total 389 voters went to the polls in Malone, with seven votes were not tallied due to a printer malfunction.
In the governor’s race Malone Democratic voters favored Hochul with 70 votes and Republican voters went with Zeldin, R-Shirley, with 114 votes.
Incumbent Delgado was favored by Malone voters with 47 votes in his run for lieutenant governor.
Jay D. Cook won by a margin of 1,124 to 780 over incumbent Franklin County Sheriff Kevin A. Mulverhill in Tuesday’s primary vote. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
