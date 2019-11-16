WATERTOWN — Hector Barajas-Varela was only 17 years old when he enlisted to fight for a country that would later deport him.
Honorably discharged in 2001 after serving with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., Mr. Barajas-Varela was deported in 2004 after serving time for criminal convictions. He returned to the United States and started a family only to be deported again in 2009 following a traffic violation.
On Thursday night, the Social Sciences Department at Jefferson Community College hosted a public screening of the documentary “Exiled” featuring the deported veteran in the college’s Jules Center, with a conversation with Mr. Barajas-Varela, 41, following the screening.
“To be able to hopefully change people’s minds about what’s going on with immigrants in the military and the deportation of veterans, it’s very important work for me,” he said.
“Exiled” shares the emotional and complicated stories of Mr. Barajas-Varela and another deported U.S. military veteran, Mauricio Hernandez, living in Tijuana. Although they had “lawful permanent resident” status in the U.S. and performed honorable military service, they were sent back to their birth country because of their criminal convictions, cutting them off from receiving their benefits as veterans.
In 2017, Mr. Barajas-Varela was granted a full pardon by then California Gov. Jerry Brown, and in 2018 he became a U.S. citizen.
“The pardon was important because there was nothing left to argue. I had no criminal record, and then when I got the citizenship it was just like the topping on the ice cream,” he said. “It felt really good knowing that I could freely travel and I was with my daughter at the ceremony; if I wanted to be with her tomorrow or the next day I could.”
Now, former Spc. Barajas-Varela, who received the Army Commendation and Humanitarian Service medals while serving, is on a mission to raise awareness about the issue in the hopes of bringing about new legislation and helping as many veterans as he can. He splits his time between Mexico and California as the founder and director of the Deported Veterans Support House in Tijuana.
Opened in 2013, the house was initially just a place where people could stay, but over the years it has become a resource center for veterans around the world from 50 plus countries — helping veterans with their VA benefits, connecting them with attorneys and working with legislators to help introduce legislation and advocacy.
“We just had Sen. Tammy Duckworth visit us on Veterans Day on Monday,” Mr. Barajas-Varela said. “She could have been anywhere in D.C. or Illinois, but she decided to be with us.”
Although the Thursday night screening didn’t draw a huge crowd, Mr. Barajas-Varela was undeterred, instead focused on getting his message out to those who did attend — that the law needed to change for those who fought for this country with honor and bravery.
Wearing a black shirt with “Stop deporting US veterans” on the back, followed by “Repatriate all deported veterans,” Mr. Barajas-Varela emphasized the realities currently facing deported veterans.
“The only way we come home, the only legal way right now, is if we die,” he said.
Having been sort of thrown into the world of immigration laws following his deportation, Mr. Barajas-Varela has used his new platform to educate others, though he said he still has his moments of doubt.
“There’s days where I feel like kind of up against the government or whatnot and that things aren’t going to change,” he said. “But, you know, I’m a testament to how if you really put your heart and mind to something, you can literally change laws.”
His main concern is making sure attention stays on the issue of deported veterans so no one falls through the cracks, and to that end, he has a new documentary coming to Showtime soon called “Ready for War.”
“These are people that put their lives on the line for a country that’s not theirs. The laws don’t even apply to them in certain aspects, but they’re willing to go above and beyond,” he said. “I think that needs to be considered, and just because somebody makes a mistake or gets a conviction, that doesn’t mean they’re less American.”
To find out more about Mr. Barajas-Varela and the Deported Veterans Support House, visit the organization’s website: http://wdt.me/dvsh.
