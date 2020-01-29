WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
An Alexandria Bay man was facing two years in prison for threatening to kill a man with an ice pick after breaking into an apartment, but after his plea, he was sentenced to probation only.
John R. Kellogg III, 36, Alexandria Bay, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a second-degree attempted burglary. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in April after he broke a door down to gain entry into Michael T. Schaber’s apartment on East Lynde Street. He then choked Mr. Schaber and threatened to kill him with an ice pick, according to a police report.
In other Jefferson County Court activity on Wednesday:
Brandye Tiff, 36, Syracuse, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a stay-away order by contacting the protected party. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 2.
Brian E. Lapierre, 33, of 17553 County Route 156, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt and violating probation. He was arrested in November after he allegedly violated a valid stay-away order by contacting the protected party. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.
