WATERTOWN — A former inmate at Watertown Correctional Facility pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he injured a corrections officer while imprisoned there.
Leroy Williamson, 44, New York City, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in Jefferson County Court. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in March with struggling with a corrections officer while incarcerated at the Watertown prison on Oct. 18, causing the officer to suffer multiple bruises, a broken bone in his hand and a sprained wrist. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 14 to a year in the PSB.
In other County Court activity Wednesday:
Renee K. Rink, 23, Watertown, was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty June 14 to second-degree assault. She admitted to stabbing Randall Rink with a kitchen knife on Feb. 15.
Tyraiq I. Holley, 21, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty July 10 to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
David M. Regan, 36, Theresa, was sentenced to three years’ probation and fined $750 after pleading guilty July 2 to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He had been charged with DWI April 20 on County Route 22 in the town of Antwerp.
Betsy J. Wood, 44, Henderson, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty July 2 to misdemeanor DWI. She had been charged with DWI on May 11 on Snowshoe Road in the town of Henderson.
Nikole M. Campbell, 49, Dexter, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty July 19 to fourth-degree attempted grand larceny. She paid the full amount of unspecified restitution prior to sentencing.
David J. Myers, 29, Natural Bridge, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. He was charged with DWI on Jan. 27 on Interstate 81 in the town of Adams with a 1-year-old child as a passenger. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 25 to three years’ probation, a $500 fine, have his driver’s license revoked and be subject to the interlock provision.
Ronald J. Chapman, 33, Watertown, admitted violating probation and was resentenced to 10 months in the PSB, with credit for an unspecified amount of time served. He admitted that he threatened two people with a knife April 16, 2018, at his North Rutland Street home.
Elaina J. Ashwood, 24, Evans Mills, was arraigned on four counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in court. It is alleged that she had and sold heroin on two occasions in mid-March and that she also had and sold tramadol and fentanyl. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was sent to the PSB on $5,000 bail.
