WATERTOWN — A Dexter man plead guilty to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny in Jefferson County Court on July 19.
Darren M. Harra, 37, of 25658 Route 180, apt. M1, was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Mr. Harra admitted he stole jewelery on April 29 in Watertown, worth more than $1,000. He also was in possession of a stolen credit card.
Mr. Harra is facing up to up four years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 13.
He is being held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, without bail, until his arraingment.
In other court activity on July 19:
William J. Lajoie, 31, of 20003 Mister Rd, was sentenced to up to three years probation.
The initial charge(s) for Mr. Lajoie were not available.
Mr. Lajoie is also required to pay a state surcharge of $200.
Amarilis E. Lazar, age and address unavailable, was sentenced to up to three years of probation.
The initial charge(s) for Ms. Lazar were not available.
Ms. Lazar is also required to pay restitution of $2,150.85 and a state surcharge of $200.
Anthony J. Cipullo, 53, address unavailable, plead guilty to misdemeanor second-degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Cipullo admitted he drove on Black Creek Rd., Clayton, while intoxicated on Jan. 6.
He also admitted he was driving with a suspended license and had a small amount of cocaine in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Bryson G. Birht, 23, address unavailable, plead guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Birht admitted he damaged dry wall at 1620 Huntington St. on May 26.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Nikole M. Campbell, 49, of Dexter, plead guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree attempted grand larceny.
Ms. Campbell admitted she attempted to withhold property that wasn’t hers on Oct. 14 in Watertown.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Michael E. Swanson, 24, address unavailable, plead guilty to second-degree attempted forgery.
Mr. Swanson admitted to attempting to obtain more percocets than he was initially prescribed on Feb. 1 in Carthage.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
