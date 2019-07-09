WATERTOWN — Samuel and Brandy Cervantes brought their three kids to the Jefferson County Fair for opening night on Tuesday.
Mr. Cervantes was a little uncomfortable just watching his wife and 6-year-old Gabriel spinning around on the Sizzler, a traditional carnival ride that gets its thrills from carriages looking like they’re going to run into each other.
From his vantage point, he couldn’t tell whether or not Gabriel was having a good time.
Mr. Cervantes, a Fort Drum soldier who lives in Evans Mills, admitted he’s never liked carnival rides, even as a child growing up in Georgia.
“I’m not a big ride guy because of the motion sickness, but the kids like it,” he said. “I’d probably be throwing up.”
As it turned out, Gabriel wasn’t too thrilled with it, either.
“He got all dizzy,” his mom said.
During opening night festivities in the grandstands, fair-goers watched a parade and heard opening remarks from fair organizers and local politicians.
Standing in line, Tim Smith, 14, of Great Bend, gazed up into the sky while kids screamed from the 50-foot-tall Speed, a ride that not only spins but also twirls upside down while it heads into the air and back down.
Riders are greeted by a sign that reads: “Attention: Due To Ride Design You Must Sit Where Attendant Places You For Proper Balance.”
When asked about the authenticity of its message, the attendant shrugged his shoulders.
But the boy in line was all set to get on to get that adrenalin rush he wanted.
“It’s all about getting a memory,” he told his friends.
With all the bright lights, loud music and funnel cakes happening out in the midway, Katelynn Burger and friend Garrett Marrigan spent some quiet time getting Izzy, an 8-month-old heifer, ready for the judges for the 4-H show cow competition on Wednesday.
She used clippers to trim Izzy’s hair to get her all dolled up.
“You want show how dairy she is,” said Katelynn, whose family owns the 800-milking cow Deer Run Dairy farm in Adams.
She’s won a couple competitions at previous county fairs. And she hopes Izzy can do it again for her so she can bring home another ribbon.
The county fair runs through Sunday.
