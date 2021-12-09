WATERTOWN — As they work to bring their foster children back into their home, Erica and Jamison Porter have found some support from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Legislator Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown, read a letter from the Porters asking legislators to assist them as they try to fight the removal of the two children they fostered.
Later during that meeting, the legislators moved to write letters to the Department of Social Services in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, and to the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, in support of the Porters, asking for the foster children to be returned to their home.
The Porters have shared their story with legislators and media outlets, explaining that the children were removed rather suddenly from their home in August, after months of what they said were maliciously made complaints about their treatment of the boy and girl in their care.
Since then, their foster home, which was licensed through the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, has been closed. While the state Office of Children and Family Services has cleared the Porters of any alleged abuse claims, the children have not been returned to the home. Without being a registered foster home, the Porters have little chance of bringing the children back into their home.
Both children were placed by, and remain under the official custody of St. Lawrence County DSS. The Porters’ case was investigated by Jefferson County’s Child Protective Services, and they have asked the board to consider investigating Jefferson County DSS, which oversees CPS.
Mr. Ferris said on Thursday that he is doing what he can as a legislator to bring the children back to the Porters’ home.
“We don’t have the authority, nor should we, to tell CPS or DSS how to conduct their job,” he said. “Same thing with the Children’s Home.”
However, Mr. Ferris said, he still sees what has happened to the Porters as an injustice, and pledged to oppose any legislation that provides county money to the Children’s Home if the Porters’ foster children aren’t returned to their home by Christmas.
“I know there’ll be a bunch of us,” Mr. Ferris said. “Hopefully we can get this looked at or brought into a further light.”
He said he is just hoping to hear more details about the situation and hopefully clear up any misconceptions that might be holding the Porters’ case back.
“The Porters are a good family, to the best of my knowledge, they’re a very good family,” he said. “I feel bad this is happening. I have trust in our system to do the right thing.”
Mr. Ferris said he believes Jefferson County’s agencies were trying to operate appropriately, but said there’s only so much they can do with the children under St. Lawrence County’s jurisdiction.
On Thursday, Mrs. Porter said she’s thankful for the support of the county Legislature in their case, but she’s begun to lose faith that the system will do the right thing.
“When we said the allegations against us were unfounded, and nobody did anything to correct the wrongs, we weren’t recertified as foster parents, our children weren’t returned,” she said.
The family is still moving through the fair hearing process, which will decide if the removal of the children was appropriate or not, in St. Lawrence County Family Court.
Mrs. Porter said a shift in judges in that county has delayed their case significantly, which is both good and bad. If the fair hearing concludes before the Porters have their foster home recertified, the children cannot be returned to them and the last mechanism at the Porters’ disposal will disappear.
However, Mrs. Porter said they cannot reopen their foster home, either with the Children’s Home or another agency, until the Children’s Home changes the status of their home closure from involuntary to voluntary.
“Our main concern is getting these kids back in a stable environment as soon as we possibly can,” she said. “We’re willing to go forward with the fair hearing and hope that somebody is eventually going to do the right thing.”
Throughout this process, the Porters have said their case is not an isolated one, and they’ve heard stories of DSS and CPS malpractice from many other families. A group in St. Lawrence County called CHILD — Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — has expanded into Jefferson County under Mrs. Porter’s guidance and has begun to collect stories from a variety of people involved in the local adoption and foster care system.
Mrs. Porter said she believes the legislators in Jefferson County are aware of the larger issue she’s been trying to illustrate, and she is hopeful that their attention to her personal story will lead to more action later.
“If they can make a difference in our case, then that will hopefully be helpful to other people in the future,” she said.
