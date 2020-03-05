WATERTOWN — Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and County Court have been developing a new pistol permit application that they hope will cut down the vetting period by almost half. Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said Thursday she understands the frustration of those waiting to obtain a pistol permit. The sheriff’s office has a number of applications pending, but the sheer volume can result in a process that at times takes longer than a year to complete.
“It’s been a concern of mine for years that people have to wait,” she said.
She said County Court Judge David Renzi has expressed interest in streamlining the application process. As a result, Ms. O’Neill has been meeting with the court to draw up a new application, which she hopes will be processed in a six-month time frame.
The sheriff said she reassigned multiple sheriff’s office personnel to handle the current pending applications specifically — that way they can be processed as soon as possible before the new application is introduced.
And it’s in the best interest of those planning to apply for a pistol permit in Jefferson County to wait until the new application takes hold, which will be April 1.
Ms. O’Neill said she had a meeting scheduled Thursday at County Court to put the final touches on the application.
“I understand that he (Renzi) is concerned about how long it took previously and that’s why we’ve been meeting to eliminate the wait time as much as possible,” Ms. O’Neill said. “I’m very pleased we’re revisiting this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.