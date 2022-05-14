WATERTOWN — Jefferson County and the city of Watertown have received close to $2.3 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development funding.
A total of $905,080 in Community Development Block grants was awarded to Watertown and $911,802 in HOME grants was awarded to Jefferson County. The remaining $481,080 will be used as Community Development Block Grants for Glens Falls.
Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said the county submits an application every year that helps with home assistance and says that the money is used in a variety of ways.
“The money is used for housing, housing assistance, for particularly low-mod (low- to moderate-income) areas for single-family home renovations,” Mr. Hagemann said. “And we’re doing that now, so it’s a continuation of an existing program … it allows us to continue something that’s worked very well for several years now.”
According to Mr. Hagemann, this year’s total was an increase of nearly $90,000 over last year’s funding.
“That’s certainly a step in the right direction,” he said.
Some other areas for which it will be used include direct rental assistance for low-income people and home-rehab assistance.
Mr. Hagemann added that he hopes the money will continue to come each year.
“It’s been used very well, we’re pleased to get the reward,” he said.
City Planning and Community Development Director Michael A. Lumbis said that Watertown will also be able to use the annual CDBG funds to do infrastructure work.
Some of the expected projects include the reconstruction of Seward Street, replacing ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act around Franklin Street, small tree-planting projects, small enhancements to North Star Playground, owner-occupied housing rehab, as well as a homebuyer program.
Neighbors of Watertown is considered to be a sub-recipient of the award. It runs the housing rehabilitation and homebuyer programs for the city, and people who are looking to be reimbursed have to be income-eligible as the programs are only available to low- to moderate-income residents. They can submit an application to the Neighbors of Watertown. The assistance can only be used on private housing.
Mr. Lumbis said that the main difference between the CDBG program and the HOME grant money that the county received is that he believes the county can only do housing rehab, whereas the city has more flexibility.
In 2014, the city of Watertown became an entitlement community, which results in the money being disbursed each year to the city.
