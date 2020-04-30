The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties, which will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday. Many in Lewis County are already without power.
According to the National Grid outage map, there are more than 1,300 people without power in Lewis County.
In the towns of Grieg and Watson, there are more than 1,000 people affected with an estimated restoration time of 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.; in the town of Diana, there are 106 people affected, with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m.; there are 26 people in Croghan without power, with an estimated restoration time of 12 p.m.; and there are an additional 199 customers in multiple other towns without power with an estimated restoration time of 12 p.m.
Southeast winds of will reach between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around “unsecured” objects, according to the weather service. Tree limbs could be blown down and a “few” power outages may occur.
The weather service advises that people use caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure any outdoor objects.
