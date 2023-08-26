Joe Biden rips House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over Syracuse visit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to the media today at JMA Wireless's 5G equipment factory in Syracuse. McCarthy was also scheduled to attend a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, right. Glenn Coin/syracuse.com

Washington – President Joe Biden today criticized House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his visit to an expanding Syracuse company that makes 5G wireless equipment and benefits from the president’s infrastructure law.

McCarthy toured JMA Wireless with Rep. Brandon Williams, R-Sennett, on Wednesday, and called JMA a great example of an American company that manufactures critical technology in the United States.

