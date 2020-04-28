Downtown Digital Group, an advertising and marketing solutions company, and Johnson Newspaper Corp. are launching “A Hand Up Marketing Grant” program to give area businesses help in promoting — and reintroducing — their businesses to the community following weeks of closures or limited operations due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Everyone who owns a business is eager to get things rolling again and we want to help local businesses recapture the attention of local consumers,” said Michael Messerly, vice president of advertising and digital revenue for the Downtown Digital Group and the Johnson Newspaper Corp.
“Soon, people are going to be out and about and we want to help business owners reintroduce themselves and the products and services best offered by local businesses,” Mr. Messerly said.
With many businesses forced to close because of government mandates, many consumers have shifted their spending to online only businesses.
“It is time to bring those local dollars back into local businesses,” Mr. Messerly said.
The “A Hand Up Marketing Grant” will serve as a booster to business marketing plans. Grants of up to $5,000 per business may be used to assist businesses marketing through Johnson Newspaper Corp. publications and digital platforms, including the Watertown Daily Times and NNY360.com
“When receiving the grants, local businesses will be able to do more with advertising budgets that have been compromised by the pandemic,” Mr. Messerly said.
Businesses are eligible in all the markets served by Johnson Newspapers. That includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, Franklin, Clinton, Greene, Columbia, Albany, Berkshire, Dutchess, Ulster, Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Other participating papers include the Courier Observer, Journal and Republican, Oswego County News, The Oswego Shopper, Advance News, The Malone Telegram and MyMaloneTelegram.com, (Hudson) Register Star and The (Catskill) Daily Mail and the hudsonvalley360.com website. The Daily News in Batavia, Livingston County News and their associated websites.
The advertising management of the Downtown Digital Group will review all applications and assign them to the respective publications, which will reach out and design a marketing plan with each grant recipient to maximize the grant value to its fullest extent.
A representative from Downtown Digital Group will follow up with each business that applies for “A Hand Up Grant.”
“We will be working with each ‘A Hand Up Grant’ winner to design a marketing plan that reaches the right audience at the right time with the right message,” Mr. Messerly said. “Online only businesses have created a new foothold in local consumers’ wallets and checkbooks. We will work with our local businesses to remind local consumers that it’s actually more enjoyable to be out of the house and out shopping again.”
Applications are available online only due to COVID-19 concerns. The application process begins immediately, and the marketing will be used throughout May to get a stronger jump start on the summer to get business as close to normal again as possible.
“We don’t have a limit on the number of grants awarded, we want to be there for as many local businesses as possible,” Mr. Messerly said.
Applications may be found online at NNY360.com/handup
The application is short so that people are not spending much time filling out a form, and so that Downtown Digital Group “can spend more time with local business owners on designing a back to business marketing solution,” Mr. Messerly said.
The application seeks basic information on the business and its location, a requested amount and a few short sentences about how you would like to use the grant.
One grant per business will be awarded, but more than one grant can be available for any business owners who operate more than one business.
The Downtown Digital Group was created to provide local businesses with the best possible marketing solution, whether that be print, audio, video and digital, for their business.
“There isn’t a marketing solution out there that we can’t create the best possible solution for the goals of the business that maximizes their investment in marketing to their targeted audiences,” Mr. Messerly said.
The Downtown Digital Group has partnerships that grant advertisers access to thousands of media companies including Fox News, ESPN, Spotify or Roku video streaming players.
“For local marketing,” Mr. Messerly said, “we recommend the local media that provides the best solutions for the goals of the business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.