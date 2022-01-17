WATERTOWN — U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
A statement Monday from Col. David Butler, the Joint Chief’s spokesperson, said Gen. Milley is experiencing “very minor” symptoms and that he is able to continue to perform all his duties remotely.
The statement said Gen. Milley, a former Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division commander, is isolating himself from others. He has received both COVID-19 vaccinations as well as a booster.
Gen. Milley’s most recent contact with President Joseph R. Biden was Wednesday, when they both attended a funeral for retired Gen. Raymond T. Odierno, according to the statement. He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until Sunday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also a former Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division commander, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
