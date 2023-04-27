FILE - In this April 22, 2014, file phot, Nassau County police officers enter a home in Long Beach, N.Y., in search of an armed killer, based on a phone call that turned out to be a hoax. Authorities say the dangerous and costly prank known as ìswatting”, is becoming increasingly popular among people who play combat games over live video feeds while thousands of people watch. Authorities estimated they spent $100,000 to send more than 60 officers to the Long Beach, Long Island swatting hoax. (AP Photo/Newsday, Jim Staubitser, File)

ALBANY — As school districts across New York face continuing problems with fake threats and “swatting” incidents, north country Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, had introduced new legislation that would make such threats a Class D Felony.

In late March and early April of this year, police departments across the state received threats of armed violence and gun-wielding assailants at schools across the state. Districts in St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties, the Plattsburgh City High School, at middle and elementary schools on Long Island, central New York and in the southern tier all received threats, which prompted massive and rapid police responses.

