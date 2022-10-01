Judge: Bipartisan panel can redraw N.Y.’s Assembly maps

The New York State Capitol in Albany, New York. (Dreamstime/TNS)

ALBANY — The commission tasked with drawing up New York’s political boundaries is getting another crack at recrafting the state’s Assembly districts.

A Manhattan judge ruled Thursday that the bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission must hold public hearings and submit new Assembly maps based on the 2020 Census to the Legislature by the end of April next year.

